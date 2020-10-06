Destin Marlins blast Bruner Spartans in volleyball action

DESTIN — The Destin Marlins served up a 25-9, 25-4 win over the Bruner Spartans in middle school volleyball action earlier this week.

The difference in the game came at the service line.

"Serving was it," said Destin Coach Carrie Plaiser.

Ashley Bouck led the Marlins with nine aces, while Carson Fayard and Brooke Henderson each had eight.

"We just work on keeping it simple, so when they get out there it's easy ... serving, passing, hitting, the basics and being disciplined. We've worked on that in practice," Plaiser said.

In Monday's match with Bruner, the scoring went back and forth until Destin made a couple of runs. The first run came with Fayard stepping to the line for four straight points and a 9-2 lead.

The Marlins lost the advantage on a missed dig, but soon got the ball back. Hannah Braxley served up three for Destin while Ellaine Wolford hammered one home for the Marlins and a 13-3 game.

The ball went side-out a couple of times before Destin's Henderson went on a rampage at the service line, collecting eight points for the Marlins and a 24-8 lead. Henderson finally went long on a serve giving the Spartans a point.

But Destin got the final point on a miss from the Spartans for a 25-9 finish.

In the second game, Destin took charge early. With the game tied at 2-2, Destin's Fayard went to the line and served five consecutive points for a 7-2 lead.

Bruner picked up a point when Destin was called for being in the net, but the Marlins got the ball back quickly with Bouck firing in a shot. Braxley then served four straight for a 12-3 game.

The Spartans scored their final point when the Marlins tipped a shot out. Destin got the ball back on a hard-hit shot from Bouck.

At that point, Bouck went to the line and served 12 unanswered points for the win.

The Marlins are 3-1 on the season.