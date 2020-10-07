Bad News clobbers 3rd Planet in men's softball league

DESTIN — Taylor Fought connected for four hits to lead Bad News to a 21-3 victory over 3rd Planet in Destin's Men's Softball League at Morgan Sports Center.

Fought cranked out a home run, two doubles and a single for four RBIs.

At the end of two innings, Bad News was on top 12-1 and put the game away in five.

Shawn Taunton slapped a home run, a double and two singles for five RBIs for Bad News. Michael Haynes homered and hit two doubles for two RBIs, while Jared Stewart and James Keltner each ripped home runs.

Jonny Derusha clobbered two homers for two RBIs for 3rd Planet. Jake McDorman doubled and singled and Ricky Gal hit two singles.

Home Helpers Maids 25, Awards Plus 12

Home Helpers jumped out to a 12-3 lead in the first two innings. In the bottom of the fourth, Home Helpers put the game away with a 13-run inning.

Luis Melendez led Home Helpers with a home run, two doubles and a single for two RBIs. Alex Santana connected for two doubles and a single for four RBIs, and Joe Diaz tripled, doubled and singled for two RBIs. Alejandro Soledad belted a home run.

Ryan Grandstaff led Awards Plus with a homer and two doubles for five RBIs. Ross Taylor connected for two doubles and three RBIs, Corey Griffith had two singles, and Ryan Griffith a home run.

M&J Inc. 15, 3rd Planet 14

M&J led 10-1 at the end of four innings. In the top of the fifth, 3rd Planet staged a comeback with six runs. M&J answered with four in the bottom half.

In the top of the sixth, 3rd Planet scored two and then put five on the board in the seventh to tie the game at 14-14.

In the bottom of the seventh, Bradley Perez homered to secure the win for M&J. Perez also hit a triple, double and single for three RBIs.

Other big hitters for M&J were Brian Grant with a double and three singles for four RBIs, and Mark Georgulis with two singles for an RBI.

Leading 3rd Planet were Joey Humphrey with a double and three singles; Kevin Schuster with homer and a triple and four RBIs; and Jake McDorman with two singles and four RBIs.

Bad News 33, Regatta Bay 0

Bad News scored five in the first and then exploded for 28 in the third.

Michael Haynes smacked two homers and two singles for Bad News. Shawn Taunton hit a homer and four singles, and Jared Boduch hit two doubles and two singles.

Connecting for one hit each for Regatta were Mike Ciammarski, Jason Alley and Canyon Clevenger.

Awards Plus 22, M&J Inc. 21

At the end of four innings, Awards led 17-12. M&J took the lead in the top of the fifth with six runs, but Awards answered with four. M&J scored three runs in the sixth and Awards one for the win.

Big hitters for Awards Plus were Ryan Grandstaff with a home run and two singles for two RBIs, Ryan Griffith with two doubles and a single for five RBIs, and Ross Taylor with a homer and two singles for three RBIs.

Leading M&J were Bradley Perez with two homers, a triple and two singles for three RBIs, Colby Aguilar with triple, double and a single for three RBIs, and Brian Grant with a double and two singles for three RBIs.