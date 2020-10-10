Green Earth wins chamber golf tournament

Special to Gannett

DESTIN – Twenty-seven golf teams teed off in the Destin Chamber of Commerce’s annual golf tournament sponsored by Renasant Bank on Oct. 1 at Emerald Bay Golf Course.

Green Earth Southeast took home top prize, followed by CPC Office Technologies and Warren Averett. Drew Armacost of Affordable Home Insurance and Matthew Howard of 360 Blue won the Longest Drive prizes. Kevin Bowyer of Warren Averett, Jeremy Sprenkle of 360 Blue and Erik Thompson of Five Channels won the Closest to the Pin prizes.

The tournament scoreboard was sponsored by Somerby Santa Rosa Beach. Golfers enjoyed a cookout with lunch sponsor Cavinder Elevator Company and some time on the practice tee and green with sponsors 360 Blue and Ben & Jerry's. Beverage carts made the rounds, thanks to sponsors SimpleHR and Talcon Group, and golfers enjoyed beer from 3rd Planet Brewing. Century 21 Blue Marlin Pelican and The Henderson kept the grill fired up throughout the event, serving chili, barbecue and sliders. Though no one claimed the prize, The Blake at Miramar Beach sponsored a $10K hole-in-one prize.

Team with hole sponsors included CECO of Destin Inc.; Centennial Bank; Century 21 Blue Marlin Pelican; CertaPro Painters of Northwest Florida; Destin Commons; Five Channels; Fisher Brown Bottrell Insurance Inc.; Fort Walton Beach Medical Center; Hand Arendall Harrison Sale LLC; Trustmark National Bank and Warren Averett. Team sponsors included Affordable Home Insurance; Air Force Enlisted Village; All In One Cleaning; CPC Office Technologies; Dr. Michael Carr; ENGEL & VöLKERS 30A Beaches/The Bobby J Team; Green Earth Southeast; Les Porterfield; Newman- Dailey Resort Properties Inc.; and PrimeLending.

Hole sponsors included BayArea Awards & Engraving; The Blake at Miramar Beach; CBM Mortgage; Dennen IP Law LLC; Dermatology Specialists of Florida; Eglin Federal Credit Union; Emerald Coast Title Services LLC; Enco Electronic Systems LLC; Gulf Coast Shutter; Gulf Power; New York Life; and Progress Bank.

For more information about the Destin Chamber and other upcoming events, please visit DestinChamber.com or call 850-837-6241.