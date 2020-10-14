Destin Marlins fall to Ruckel, then bounce back for win over Shoal River

After losing a close one on the road at Ruckel in Niceville, the Destin Marlins bounced back to put away the Shoal River Mustangs in middle school volleyball action this week.

"We served great and were more aggressive. We improved from the night before against Ruckel," said Destin Coach Carrie Plasier after the win over Shoal.

Destin lost 25-12 to Ruckel in the first set, then pulled out a 25-18 win in the second. Destin dropped the third set 15-12.

"We came out a little tentative in the first set against Ruckel, but rallied the second set and then lost a tight third set," Plasier said.

"The girls showed a lot of heart and battled hard against a talented Ruckel squad," she said.

Against Shoal River, Destin defeated the Mustangs 25-21, 25-14.

Carson Fayard led the Marlins with eight aces and six digs.

Other standouts for Destin were Brooke Henderson with four aces and 11 assists; Ashlyn Priest, three aces and eight digs; Hannah Braxley, 14 digs; and Ellaine Wolford, five kills and two blocks.

Up next for Destin is a 5 p.m. game at home on Monday, Oct. 19, against the Davidson Panthers.