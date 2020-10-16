Destin Marlins beat Davidson Panthers in middle school football action

The Destin Marlins scored on six of their 10 possessions to beat the visiting Davidson Panthers of Crestview 36-6 in middle school football action.

"It was a good team effort," said Destin Coach Mark Hinterthan as he walked off the field.

"We thought they were going to onside kick a few times, and they did and we covered it up," Hinterthan said.

The Marlins' punt return team didn't get tested all night. The Panthers went for it every time on fourth down.

As for special teams, Destin sixth-grader Jordan Figueroa nailed a 28-yard field right before the half.

"And it was good enough for 38," Hinterthan said.

As for the defense, "they played lights out," he said.

The Marlins gave up only one touchdown at the start of the fourth quarter. Davidson's Kameron McCord connected with Vinny Doody on a 15-yard pass play for the score.

On offense, "We miscued a few times and left a few points out there," Hinterthan said.

"We've got to maintain focus for four quarters on that end. But overall, I'm real happy with these guys," he said.

To start, Destin sputtered and turned the ball over on its first possession.

However, the Destin defense shut down the Panthers and got the ball back.

On the first play from scrimmage, Destin's Andrew Atkins broke loose up the middle for a 49-yard touchdown run, his first of four on the night.

On Davidson's next possession, Destin had them on a fourth-and-long, but gave up a 62-yard pass play from McCord to Doody. With the Panthers deep in Marlin territory, Destin managed to keep them out of the end zone with Zachary Clark making a big hit on fourth down.

Destin took over on the 10-yard line and made it across midfield before they were stopped. On the Marlins' next possession, Maddox Hayles picked up 11 and 8 yards before quarterback Wyatt Wainwright scored on a 1-yard plunge up the middle for the TD. Figueroa was good on the point after and Destin led 13-0.

Destin scored once more in the first half on the 28-yard field goal from Figueroa.

In the third quarter, Destin turned over the ball on its first two possessions with the second resulting in Davidson's only score of the night.

Destin answered with a 10-play drive that resulted in a 2-yard run into the end zone by Atkins. On the drive, Tracen Trahan had a catch for a gain of 16 yards and Brandon Schwind one for 14 yards. Destin led 22-6 with 3:27 left in the game.

Destin stopped the Panthers again with Hayles getting in a big hit for a loss of 3 yards.

With 1:24 on the clock, Destin took over and scored in two plays. Atkins scored his third TD on a 31-yard run around the right end. Figueroa kicked in the point after with 24 seconds left.

On the kickoff, Destin recovered the ball and punched it in the end zone again on a 37-yard run from Atkins. Figueroa booted in the point after and Destin posted a 36-6 win.

With the win, the Marlins moved to 2-1 on the season. Destin's next game is 6:30 p.m., Oct. 28, at Meigs Middle School in Shalimar.