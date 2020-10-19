Exurt cashes in for big win over My Payroll in coed softball action

CI Wells knocked in seven runs to lead Exurt in a 26-3 win over My Payroll in Destin's Coed Softball Lower Division action at Morgan Sports Center.

Wells connected for a home run and two singles in the five-inning game.

At the end of three, Exurt was up 13-2. In the fourth, Exurt picked up three more runs and then exploded for the 10-run limit in the top of the fifth. My Payroll scored its final run in the bottom of the inning.

Andy Collins doubled and hit three singles for three RBIs for Exurt, while Nichole Overly doubled and singled for two RBIs.

Brandon Blyden led My Payroll with a triple and a single. Jen Wilson singled for an RBI, and Katie Wright singled.

Advanced Concrete 11, Crackings 9

Down 8-2 after three innings, Advanced rallied with five runs in the fifth and three in the sixth.

Logan Gaither led Advanced with two doubles and a single. Hitting two singles and a double each were Jeremy Maines and Giselle Boyle.

Frank Kaesser hit three singles for Crackings. Megan Irby tripled and doubled, and Justin Coppack slapped a home run.

Emerald Coast Chiropractic 11, Philip Cryar Marine 5

Emerald Coast led 4-1 at the end of three and 7-1 after four. Emerald Coast put two more runs on the board in the fifth and two in the sixth.

Don Edwards led Emerald Coast with two doubles and two singles. Chuck Ball had four singles and Matt Herberman tripled and doubled.

Jason Smith was tops for Philip Cryar with a double and a single. Connecting for two singles each were Mike McGrath and Sam Senor.

UPPER DIVISION

Bradley's Textile 18, Huck's Ducks 8

At the end of three innings, the game was tied at 4-4. Huck's scored four in the top of the fourth and Bradley's answered with six for the lead.

Bradley's pulled away with one in the fifth and then seven in the sixth.

Brandon Jackson was the big hitter for Bradley's with two inside-the-park homers and two singles for six RBIs. Rita Cummins hit three singles for an RBI, and Cody Maddux tripled, doubled and singled for an RBI. Donnie Montry slapped a home run.

Tyler Stahlhut doubled and hit two singles for an RBI for Huck's. Luke Jackson hit three singles for an RBI and Anna Lisa Mancha connected for two singles.

HarborWalk Marina 14, Colby's Lawn Care 13

HarborWalk jumped out to a 11-2 lead in the first two innings and held on for the win.

Brian Martinez hammered three homers for six RBIs for HarborWalk Marina. Justin Lund belted two doubles and a single for an RBI; John Buie, two singles, one double, one RBI; and Kortney Cooper, three singles.

Matt Campbell cranked out a homer and two doubles for three RBIs for Colby's. Anthony Bartolo doubled and singled for three RBIs, and Jax Haberman hit two singles.

Tay Gray Photography 19, Fender's Collision 18

Tay Gray started with a bang, scoring the 10-run limit in the first inning. By the end of three, Tay Gray led 16-11.

Michael Haynes blasted two homers for five RBIs for Tay Gray. Jason Little tripled and singled, and Tiffany Werner hit two singles for an RBI. Donnie Montry also hit a home run.

Jordan Brewer led Fender's with a homer, triple and a double for five RBIs. Mike Belden doubled and hit three singles for an RBI, and Jen Bazylak connected for three singles and an RBI.