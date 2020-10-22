FISH FLASH: Fish still hitting the scales and getting on the big board

One thing is for sure when it comes to the Destin Fishing Rodeo, things are constantly changing on the leaderboard.

On Wednesday the Rodeo saw a few changes on the big leaderboard.

Daniel Padgett shook things up with a 47.8-pound wahoo caught aboard the party boat Destiny with Capt. Dennis Kendricks. His catch moved into second place in the Party Boat Division, just behind a 48.8-pounder caught Monday aboard the Destin Princess.

Capt. Hendricks said they caught the wahoo trolling on the way out. "It was the first fish of the day," he said, noting it was good way to start the trip.

Hendricks said the 47.8-pounder was the 14th wahoo he's caught on the Destiny this season. Last year, fishermen on the boat only caught three.

Not long after, Capt. Robert Hill on the Twilight backed in with a couple of big yellowfin tuna. The first one weighed 68.2 pounds and the second one 80.8 pounds. The 80.8-pounder caught by Charles Hannel found a second place spot on the leaderboard in the Extended Voyage Division.

Holding down first is a 151.6-pounder that Capt. Hill and crew brought in Sunday.

Hill said the 151.6-pounder took about four hours to haul in because they had it on a lighter line.

"We had to play it to the end," he said.

When asked if they caught all the tuna at the same spot, Hill's reply was "maybe."

Just a little after 5 p.m., the Slay Ride came in with a couple of fish. They weighed in a 24-pound amberjack that was a daily for a little while, then a 12.4-pound grouper. Local angler Summer Hardy caught the grouper that moved into a first-place spot on the leaderboard in the Under-25-foot Charter Boat Division.

The Salty Dawgz charter boat backed in with a 30-pound king mackerel caught by Sean McKim for a spot on the daily board.

Breaking on to the big leaderboard was 14-year-old Jenna Patterson of Kentucky with a 26.8-pound blackfin tuna caught aboard the Full Draw with Capt. Brantley Galloway. Her tuna moved into first place in the Charter Boat Division.

Paul Dean, also aboard the Full Draw, got on the big board in the Offshore Division with a 13.4-pound dolphin. His catch was second momentarily.

Capt. Trey Windes and his crew on the Outta Line came in with a 13.6-pound dolphin caught by Stephen Garner for that second place spot on the board.

As you see, things are changing by the minute and the ounces, and nothing is final on the board for the day until weighmaster Bruce Cheves says it's done.

We've got one more week for the Rodeo. The scales are open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the docks behind AJ's Seafood &d Oyster Bar.

See you at the docks.