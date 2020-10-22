Bradley's Industrial Textile wallops Fender's Collision in coed softball

Brandon Jackson connected for four hits to lead Bradley's Industrial Textile in a 19-3 win over Fender's Collision in Destin's Coed Upper Division Softball League at Morgan Sports Center.

Jackson belted three doubles and a single for three RBIs.

After a scoreless first inning, Bradley's scored the 10-run limit in the second. Bradley's scored eight more in the third and one in the fourth for the win.

Bobby Griffith tripled and doubled for an RBI for Bradley's. Aubrey Tyler hit two singles.

Tori Chapel led Fender's with two singles. Brad Degranges and Ashlyn Stanford each connected for a single.

Tay Gray Photography 25, HarborWalk Marina 10

At the end of three innings, Tay Gray led 15-6. Tay Gray exploded for the 10-run limit in the fifth for the win.

Michael Haynes cranked out two homers, a double and a single for seven RBIs for Tay Gray. Samantha Hallekim tripled and hit two singles, and Jen Phillips doubled and connected for two singles for four RBIs. Taylor Fought and Donnie Montry each hit home runs.

Kortney Cooper belted an inside-the-park home run and two singles for three RBIs for HarborWalk. Chris Poole doubled and nailed an inside-the-park homer for two RBIs, and Brandon Patzig cranked out two homers for five RBIs.

LOWER DIVISION

Emerald Coast Chiropractic 15, My Payroll 3

Emerald Coast jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first two innings. In the third, Emerald Coast added five and then one in the fourth for the win.

Todd Preston led Emerald Coast with two doubles and a single. Don Edwards slapped a home run and a double, and Becka Shotliap connected for two singles.

Brandon Blyden tripled and singled for My Payroll. Josh Raya and Jesse Pugh each singled.

Crackings 20, Exurt 12

After a scoreless first inning, Crackings exploded for the 10-run limit in the second and then added five more in the third. Crackings scored its last five in the fifth.

Mike Ingram led Crackings with a triple and two singles for an RBI. Blaine Watkins hit two doubles and a single for an RBI, and Megan Irby connected for three singles.

Andy Collins was the big stick for Exurt with four singles for two RBIs. Justin Abdo doubled and hit two singles for two RBIs, and Kristen Georgen singled for an RBI.

Philip Cryar Marine 19, Shoreline 13

Philip Cryar started strong, scoring the 10-run limit in the first inning. They added one in the third, five in the fourth and three in the fifth.

Jason Smith led Philip Cryar with two singles and a double. George Schissler connected for three singles, and Jake Klinger tripled and doubled.

Brandon Powell was tops for Shoreline with three singles and a double. James Higgins hit three singles, while Eric Sexton, tripled, doubled and singled.