Lady Marlins chalk up two more wins in volleyball

Tina Harbuck
The Destin Log

The Destin Marlins posted two victories on the volleyball court this past week, one at home and one on the road.

Destin hosted the Davidson Panthers of Crestview Oct. 19 and beat them 25-14, 25-17.

Standouts for Destin in the win over Davidson were Ashlyn Priest with six kills and 12 digs; Adriana Kerns, four aces, seven digs; Brooke Henderson, five aces, 14 assists; Carson Fayard, four kills, one block; Ellaine Wolford, four aces, four kills; Hannah Baxley, one ace, 15 digs; and Kaitlynn Garcia, nine digs.

Destin's Brooke Henderson had five aces and 14 assists against Davidson and then two aces and 11 assists in the victory over Shoal River.

On Oct. 21, the Marlins traveled to Crestview to take on the Shoal River Mustangs. Destin won 25-20, 25-20.

Top players for the Destin against the Mustangs were Kerns with five aces and five digs; Priest, four kills, 20 digs; Henderson, two aces, 11 assists; Fayard, three aces, six kills and four blocks; and Baxley, two aces, 18 digs.

Destin's Hannah Baxley had one ace and 15 digs against Davidson and two aces and 18 digs in the win over Shoal River.

With the two wins, Destin moves to 8-2 on the season.