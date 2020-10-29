Destin Marlins put St. Mary's away in two straight in volleyball action

In its last home game of the season, the Destin Marlin volleyball team put the St. Mary's Lions away 25-10, 25-15 in middle school action on Monday.

The game scheduled Wednesday with Meigs Middle School was postponed because of Hurricane Zeta. The Okaloosa County School District canceled all after-school activities.

In Monday's match with St. Mary's, Destin gave all its eighth-graders a chance to shine in their last home game.

"This year's eighth-grade class has set the bar high," said Destin Coach Carrie Plaiser. "They dedicated themselves way back in July when we were just running open gyms to be successful this year.

"They have stayed focused through the ups and downs of COVID-19 and multiple hurricanes. I believe they have taught the younger girls coming up what it takes to be great ... dedication, focus, strong work ethic, and how to be a supportive teammate," she added.

Here are some of the stats from the match against St. Mary's: Adriana Kerns, five aces; Ashlyn Priest, four aces, two kills and three digs; Brooke Henderson, five assists; Ellaine Wolford, three aces, four kills and two digs; and Kaitlyn Garcia, two aces and three digs.

With the win, the Marlins move to 9-2 on the season.