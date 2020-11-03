A young Destin Marlin cross-country team finishes fourth in county

The Destin Middle School cross-country teams made a good showing in the Okaloosa County Cross-Country meet held at Twin Oaks Park in Niceville.

Both the Marlin boys and girls team finished fourth, with mostly fifth- and sixth-graders running.

Top finishers for the Marlins was sixth-grader Eli Scharf, who was the fourth overall boy, and fifth-grader Avery Cowles, the 14th overall girl.

"Overall, the team ran as well as can be expected," coach Demetris Stevens said.

"We got some good leadership from older runners," said Stevens, who noted seventh-graders Kendra Buehner and Ethan Chance.

Stevens said some of the eighth-grade members on the team were out because of injures and other personal issues.

"It was a very unique season, but one I'm proud of ... the effort of each and every kid. Hopefully, we can build off this year and improve our finish at county next year with almost an entire team returning," he said.