SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ for the first month
SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ for the first month

A young Destin Marlin cross-country team finishes fourth in county

Tina Harbuck
The Destin Log

The Destin Middle School cross-country teams made a good showing in the Okaloosa County Cross-Country meet held at Twin Oaks Park in Niceville.

Both the Marlin boys and girls team finished fourth, with mostly fifth- and sixth-graders running.

Sixth-grader Eli Scharf led the Destin Middle School boys at the Okaloosa County Cross-Country meet by placing fourth. This photo was taken at a meet earlier this season.

Top finishers for the Marlins was sixth-grader Eli Scharf, who was the fourth overall boy, and fifth-grader Avery Cowles, the 14th overall girl.

Destin Middle School fifth-grader Avery Cowles placed 14th at the Okaloosa County Cross-Country meet. This photo was taken at a meet earlier this season.

"Overall, the team ran as well as can be expected," coach Demetris Stevens said.

"We got some good leadership from older runners," said Stevens, who noted seventh-graders Kendra Buehner and Ethan Chance.

More:Destin Marlin cross country teams place second

Stevens said some of the eighth-grade members on the team were out because of injures and other personal issues.

"It was a very unique season, but one I'm proud of ... the effort of each and every kid.  Hopefully, we can build off this year and improve our finish at county next year with  almost an entire team returning," he said.