Home Helpers Maids and Bad News undefeated in first round of Men's League tournament

When the lights went out at Morgan Sports Center, Home Helpers Maids and Bad News were the only two undefeated teams at the end of round one of the Destin's Men's Softball League tournament.

Home Helpers Maids blasted M&J Inc. 21-8, while Bad News put Awards Plus away 24-14 in round one.

Home Helpers helped themselves to a 9-3 lead in the first three innings and then exploded for 10 runs in the fourth. They managed to put the game away in five innings.

Cedrick Johnson hit two doubles and two singles for an RBI for Home Helpers. Jean Rodriguez connected for four singles and two RBIs; Salvador Roman, an inside-the-park home run and two singles for an RBI; Miguel Torres, two homers; and Alejandro Soledad, a home run.

Anthony Owens doubled and singled for two RBIs for M&J. Jacob Morgan hit two singles for an RBI, and Brandon Brader cranked out a home run for three RBIs.

In the Bad News victory over Awards Plus, Bad News stepped out to a 12-3 lead in the first two innings. By the end of four, Bad News was on top 22-12.

Shawn Taunton led Bad News with two home runs and two singles. Jared Stewart belted two homers and a single, and Jared Boduch homered and hit three singles.

Donnie Montry was tops for Awards Plus with a home run and two singles. Brandon Ates ripped a home run and a single, and Taylor Ross homered.

In earlier tournament action:

M&J Inc. 36, Regatta Bay 7

M&J dominated, taking a 17-7 lead in the first two innings. In the third, M&J batted through the lineup three times to scored 19 runs for the win.

Brandon Brader was the big stick for M&J with two homers, two doubles and a single for eight RBIs. Sean Aguilar tripled and hit three singles; and Dale Sowers slapped a home run, triple and a single for five RBIs.

Laramie Bolin nailed a home run and a single for three RBIs for Regatta. Jason Alley doubled for an RBI, and Mike Giammaresi doubled.

Awards Plus, 24, 3rd Planet 13

At the end of three innings, the game was tied at 10-10. In the bottom of the fourth, Awards blew the game open with nine runs and then two more in the fifth for a 21-10 advantage.

Each team scored three in the sixth inning.

Colton Kilpatrick hit two doubles and two singles for Awards. John Rose homered and hit two singles, and Los Izquerido hit four singles.

Kevin Schester connected for two homers and a single for 3rd Planet. Donny Derusta hit a home run and a single, and Jason Franzi homered.