Bradley Industrial Textile finishes strong for big win in softball

Brandon Jackson knocked in six runs to lead Bradley Industrial Textile to a 22-13 win over Tay Gray Photography in Destin's Coed Softball Upper Division play at Morgan Sports Center.

Jackson cranked out a home run, a double and two singles for the six RBIs.

The first three innings of play was close, with Tay Gray holding a 6-5 lead.

In the top of the fourth, Bradley scored seven and Tay Gray answered with seven in the bottom half.

The difference in the game was the fifth: Bradley knocked in the 10-run limit to take a 22-13 lead and the win.

Corey Griffith doubled and hit two singles for two RBIs for Bradley. Linda Griffith connected for three singles.

Taylor Fought belted a grand slam for Tay Gray. Other big hitters were AJ Hoffsydner with two singles for an RBI; Jamie Leonard with a double and a single; and Jason Little with two singles for two RBIs.

In other action:

Huck's Ducks 23, HarborWalk Marina 11

At the end of three innings, Huck's led 9-8. Huck's went on to score five in the fourth, two in the fifth and seven in the sixth for the win.

Luke Jackson led Huck's attack with a homer, triple and two doubles. Jared Lenoir hit two doubles and two singles, while Tara Allen connected for three singles.

Brian Martinez led HarborWalk with a home run, double and a single. Chris Poole hit two triples and a double, and Millian Santiago doubled and singled.

Fender's Collision 16, Colby's Lawn Care 13

After two innings, the game was tied at 6-6. In the third, Fender's started to pull away with six runs, and by the end of four led 16-8.

In the fifth, Colby's picked up five more runs.

Mike Belden led Fender's with a triple, double and a single for four RBIs. Davey Bazylak doubled and hit two singles, and Jen Bazylak doubled and singled for two RBIs.

Top batters for Colby's were Matt Campbell, Jenny Campbell and Anthony Bartolo.

LOWER DIVISION

My Payroll 25, Shoreline 17

Payroll led 13-5 at the end of two and managed to put the game away in five innings. Shoreline had its biggest inning in the third with 10 runs.

Michael Robbins led Payroll with a home run and three singles. Todd Schrag slapped a home run and Katie Wright doubled and hit two singles.

Justin Lund was the big stick for Shoreline with two home runs. Peyton Troutman hit three singles and William Gibson hit two singles.

Exurt 35, Advanced Concrete 17

Exurt dominated, taking a 15-9 lead in the first two innings, then scoring the 10-run limit in the fourth and fifth innings.

Andy Collins was tops for Exurt with a home run, three singles and a double. CI Hixson-Wells ripped a homer, two doubles and two singles; and Ron Norville hit a homer, a double and two singles.

Big hitters for Advanced were Logan Gaither with a home run and a single; David McKinny with two doubles and a single; David Bonzo with two singles; Gisele Boyle with a home run; and Anthony Gonzalez with a home run.

Emerald Coast Chiropractic 25, Crackings 24

Emerald Coast jumped out to a 11-2 lead in the first two innings and then scored the 10-run limit in the third. They went on to score three in the fourth and one in the fifth for the win.

Crackings had two big innings, seven runs in the third and 10 in the fourth.

Don Edwards led Emerald Coast with a home run and two singles. Erin Hartsel tripled and hit two singles, and Becka Shotliff doubled and hit three singles.

Justin Coppock was tops for Crackings with a homer, three doubles and a single. Blaine Watkins slapped a homer, triple, double and a single; and Jess Kamm doubled and hit three singles. Frank Kaesser also hit a home run.