Bad News remains undefeated in tournament play, advances to championship round

Good news for team Bad News: If they beat their opponent Nov. 17, they will be the champions of the Destin's Men's Softball League Tournament.

Bad News handed Home Helpers Maids a 25-17 loss Tuesday night, boosting them to the championship round of the double-elimination tournament at Morgan Sports Center.

However, if Bad News loses Nov. 17, there will be one more round Nov. 24 to determine the champion.

In this week's game, Bad News put three runs on the board in the first inning and then exploded for 11 runs in the second to leave Home Helpers behind 14-7.

Bad News picked up three runs in the third and then three more in the fourth to lead 20-11. In the fifth, Bad News scored four runs to Home Helpers' two.

With the 75-minute time limit about to expire, Bad News scored one more run in the sixth and Home Helpers added four.

Jared Boduch led Bad News with a double and three singles for two RBIs. Cody Maddox doubled and hit two singles; Michael Haynes slapped a grand slam and a double for five RBIs; DJ Gray cranked out two homers; and Jared Smart hit a home run.

Miguel Torrez ripped a home run, double and a single for three RBIs for Home Helpers. Joel Diaz hit two doubles and a single and Alejandro Soledad cranked out two homers for four RBIs. John Buie also hit a home run.

In other tournament action:

M&J Inc. 11, 3rd Planet 4

After a slow start for both teams, M&J emerged with a 6-3 lead at the end of four innings. M&J picked up three runs in the fifth and then one in the sixth and one in the seventh for the win.

Dale Sowers led the M&J attack with three singles for an RBI. Coby Aguilar doubled and singled for two RBIs, and Rob Carrizales hit two doubles for two RBIs.

Kevin Schuster was the big stick for 3rd Planet with three singles for two RBIs. Donny Derusha doubled and singled, and Ricky Gal singled.

Awards Plus 29, Regatta Bay 10

Awards Plus dominated, taking a 19-1 lead in the first two innings. By the end of three, Awards was on top 20-7. The game was over in five innings because of the run-rule.

Brandon Jackson led Awards Plus with a home run, two doubles and two singles for three RBIs. Jarod Lenoir belted two homers and two singles for three RBIs, and Ross Taylor tripled, doubled and hit two singles for five RBIs. Ryan Granstaff connected for two homers.

Laramie Bolin slapped a homer, a double and a single for three RBIs for Regatta Bay. Jason Alley tripled and doubled, and Mike Giammaresi homered and doubled for four RBIs.

M&J Inc. 25, Awards Plus 24

Down 15-4 at the end of three innings, M&J battled back with eight runs in the fourth and then batted through the lineup twice in the fifth for 12 runs and a 24-19 advantage.

In the top of the sixth, M&J picked up one more run and then held Awards Plus to five runs for the win.

Jacob Morgan knocked in seven runs on two homers, two singles and a double for M&J. Brandon Brader cranked out two homers, a double and a single for six RBIs. Coby Aguilar tripled and hit three singles for two RBIs. Jared Rodriguez hit a home run.

Cory Griffith led Awards Plus with two doubles and three singles for four RBIs. Brandon Jackson hit a homer, triple and two singles for five RBIs, and Ross Taylor smacked three home runs and a double for seven RBIs. Ryan Griffith also hit a home run.