Bad News beats Home Helper Maids in Men's Softball Tournament at Morgans for championship

Taylor Fought knocked in four runs to lead Bad News in a 19-18 win over Home Helper Maids in the championship game of the city of Destin's Men's Softball League Tournament at Morgan Sports Center.

Fought cranked out two home runs and a single for the four RBIs.

The game was close throughout with Home Helper leading 3-1 at the end of two innings. In the top of the third, Home Helper scored five, but Bad News tied it up in the bottom half with seven runs.

In the fourth, Bad News edged ahead with five runs to Home Helper's three.

In the top of the fifth, Home Helper scored six for a 17-13 advantage. Bad News again answered with five runs for an 18-17 advantage.

In the sixth, Bad News picked up one run. In the top of seventh, Home Helper could only muster up one run, taking a 19-18 loss.

Luke Jackson hit two doubles and a single for Bad News and Cody Maddox a double and two singles. Others cranking out home runs were DJ Gray, two; and Jarod Boduch, one.

Jose Soledad belted two homers and a single for four RBIs for Home Helper. Leo Rivas homered, tripled and singled for four RBIs; and Cedrick Johnson, hit two singles. Franklin Torres also hit a home run.

Earlier in the evening, Home Helper Maids beat out M&J Inc. 16-14.

Jean Rodriguez connected for a double and two singles for Home Helper. Other big hitters were Nelson Santiago with three singles; Franklin Torres, home run and a triple, two RBIs; and Jose Soledad, two homers.

Top batters for M&J were Anthony Owens with three singles; Rob Carrizales, double and a single, three RBIs; Vince Ramos, two singles, one RBI; and Brandon Brader, home run.