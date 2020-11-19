Cabbage ball tournament set in Destin for Kohltan Ward's family

The Destin Little League Association and its sponsors will host a Krushin for Kohltan Cabbage Ball Tournament on Sunday at the Dalton Threadgill Little League Park.

Coed teams must have six men and four women on the roster. To register a team, contact Brandon Patzig at 685-5136 or Destin Little League President Howard Wortman at 850-200-5264. The cost per team is $400.

More:Celebration of life service set Sunday for Kohltan Ward at Dalton Threadgill Little League Park

The park will open at 8 a.m. with bounce houses and games with Jump N Jive music by DJ Anthony Rine.

Food will be provided by Boshamps, Harbor Docks and Rocco's Seafood. Klutch will provide jerseys.

More:Destin community gathers for prayer vigil for 11-year-old injured in bicycle, vehicle accident

All proceeds from the tournament go to the Ward family in memory of their son Kohltan, who died in October after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle.