LOWER DIVISION: Crackings undefeated in first round of coed softball tournament play

Blaine Watkins cranked out two home runs to lead Crackings in a 19-15 win over Philip Cryar in the first round of the city of Destin's double-elimination Lower Division Coed Softball Tournament at Morgan Sports Center.

Crackings led 6-1 at the end of two and stretched it to 15-5 in the fourth. In the fifth, Cryar added four runs and Crackings picked up one. In the sixth, Crackings scored its last three runs. Cryar finished up with six in the top of the seventh.

In addition to his two home runs, Watkins also connected for a single. Mike Ingram slapped a home run and a double. Ethan Randolph hit a home run and a single.

Jake Klinger and Mitch Levine each hit two doubles for Cryar. Danille Sheridan connected for two singles.

In other tournament action:

Exurt 15, My Payroll 3

Exurt dominated taking a 13-2 lead in the first three innings. The game was over in five.

Ron Norville led Exurt with two homers and a double. CI Hixson-Wells belted a home run and two singles, and Andy Collins connected for four singles.

Connecting for two singles each for My Payroll were Katie Wright, Matt Wright and Michael Robbins.

Emerald Coast Chiropractic 27, Advanced Concrete 6

Emerald Coast scored the 10-run limit in the second and third innings to finish the game off in five innings.

Matt Herberman was tops for Emerald Coast with a triple, two doubles and a single. Don Edwards smacked two home runs and a double, and Todd Preston homered and hit three singles.

Logan Gaither ripped a home run and a single for Advanced. Ashlyn Newby homered and Jeremy Manes hit two singles.

Philip Cryar (win), Shoreline (forfeit)

ROUND TWO - Dec. 2

6:30 p.m. - Exurt vs. Emerald Coast Chiropractic (Game 5)

6:30 p.m. - My Payroll vs. Advanced Concrete (Game 6)

8 p.m. - Phillip Cryar vs. winner of Game 6

8 p.m. - Shoreline vs. loser of Game 5