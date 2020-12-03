Exurt and Philip Cryar big winners in round two of tournament play

After posting big wins, Exurt and Philip Cryar have advanced in Destin's Lower Division Coed Softball Tournament at Morgan Sports Center.

Exurt whipped Emerald Coast Chiropractic 23-5 and Philip Cryar defeated My Payroll 14-10 in round two of the double-elimination tournament.

In the Exurt game, the first couple innings were close, with the game tied 3-3 at the end of two. In the third, however, Exurt began to pull away with four runs to Chiropractic's two.

In the top of the fourth, Exurt exploded for nine runs and then held Chiropractic scoreless. Exurt added seven more in the fifth for a run-rule win.

Andy Collins was the big hitter for Exurt with two homers. Justin Abdo and Paige Ogden also had hits.

Todd Preston ripped a home run for Chiropractic. Other big hitters were Shawn Wood and Tabitha Gaydos.

In the win over My Payroll, Philip Cryar jumped out to an 11-0 lead in the first four innings.

In the top of the fifth, Philip Cryar scored two and My Payroll finally got on the board in the bottom half with four runs. Philip Cryar scored one last run in the sixth and My Payroll six as the 75-minute time limit on the game ran out.

Mitch Levine and Mike McGrath each belted a homer, triple and a double for Philip Cryar. Sam Senor hit two doubles and a single.

Hitting two singles each for My Payroll were Todd Schrag, Jen Wilson and Beth Blyden.

In earlier tournament action, My Payroll beat Advanced Concrete 19-17.

My Payroll led 10-1 at the end of two innings. In the third, Advanced scored five and My Payroll added three.

In the fourth, both teams scored five runs each with My Payroll still on top 18-11. Advanced scored six in the fifth and My Payroll picked up one last run in the sixth.

Brandon Blyden led My Payroll with two homers and two doubles. Todd Schrag smacked a home run and two doubles, and Kait Bazylak connected for two singles.

David Bonzo tripled and hit two singles for Advanced. Logan Gaitner hit two doubles and Gisele Boyle connected for two singles.

ROUND THREE — Dec. 9

6:30 p.m. — Crackings vs. Exurt (Game 9)

6:30 p.m. — Philip Cryar vs. Shoreline (Game 10)

8 p.m. — Loser of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10