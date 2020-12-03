Huck's Ducks still on top in Upper Division Coed Softball Tournament in Destin

Wes Josey ripped three homers to lead Huck's Ducks to an 18-13 win over Tay Gray Photography in Destin's Upper Division Coed Softball Tournament at Morgan Sports Center.

Huck's led 9-7 at the end of three and 17-10 after five. In the top of the sixth, Huck's scored one and Tay Gray finished up with three more runs.

Wes Josey brought in seven RBIs on his three homers for Huck's. Luke Jackson slapped a homer, triple and a double for five RBIs; Jared Lenoir, double and two singles; and Della Fray, two singles.

Michael Haynes ripped a homer, triple and a double for three RBIs for Tay Gray. Joey Binaco doubled and hit two singles for two RBIs, and Tiffany Werner doubled for two RBIs. Jason Little smacked a home run.

In other tournament action:

Bradley's Industrial Textile 24, Fender's Collision 4

Bradley's took an early 11-0 lead in the first two innings and stretched it to 19-0 by the third.

In the top of the fourth, Fender's finally got on the board with one run. Bradley's answered in the bottom half with five runs. Fender's scored three runs in the top of the fifth.

Brandon Jackson knocked in nine runs on two homers and a double for Bradley's. Corey Griffith connected for two triples and a single for four RBIs, and Kristen Myers hit two singles for two RBIs.

Mike Belden doubled and singled for two RBIs for Fender's. Davy Bazylak doubled and singled, and Jamie Duncan singled.

HarborWalk Marina 11, Colby's Lawn Care 10

Lawn Care had a big first inning, scoring seven runs and then holding HarborWalk to three. By the end of three innings, Lawn Care led 9-7.

In the top of the fifth, Lawn Care scored one and HarborWalk edged ahead with four in the bottom half.

Lawn Care failed to score in the top of the sixth as the 75-minute time limit on the game ran out.

Jason Jamison led HarborWalk with three singles. Chris Poole connected for an inside-the-park home run and a single for four RBIs, and Kortney Cooper tripled for two RBIs.

Joe Feltner doubled and singled for three RBIs for Lawn Care. Catherine Moser hit two singles, Colby Wells doubled and singled, and Nelson Campbell belted a grand slam for four RBIs.

HarborWalk Marina 22, Bradley's Industrial Textile 21

HarborWalk led 8-0 at the end of two innings. In the top of the third, Bradley's scored the 10-run limit to take the lead.

Bradley's picked up four more runs in the fourth and HarborWalk answered with eight runs for an 18-14 lead. HarborWalk finished on top 22-21.

Brian Martinez led HarborWalk with three homers and a single for six RBIs. Jamison hit three singles for three RBIs, and Cooper hit three singles.

Tops for Bradley's were Elizabeth Grandstaff with four singles for three RBIs, Corey Griffith, a homer and two triples for four RBIs, and Bobby Griffith, a single.

ROUND THREE - Dec. 9

6:30 p.m. — Tay Gray Photography vs. HarborWalk Marina (Game 9)

8 p.m. — Huck's Ducks vs. Winner of Game 9