South Walton wrestlers place in Border Wars tournament

Tina Harbuck

The Destin Log

The South Walton Seahawks wrestling team opened their 2020-21 season this past weekend by placing ninth in the annual Border Wars tournament at Mosley High School in Lynn Haven.

"Border Wars has always been considered by most coaches as too tough of a tournament for opening the season," said Travis Laxton who is entering his second year as head coach after replacing Carey Nick after 14 seasons.

A couple wrestlers led the way for South Walton. Brett Canut in the 106-pound division placed sixth and scored two pins. Max Brewster in the 113-pound division picked up three pins on his way to a third-place finish. Canyon Dart in the 132-pound division picked up three pins to end the day.

"Coach Laxton and I were impressed with how well the young wrestlers competed overall," said Carey Nick, who is now the assistant coach.

Ryan Kurfirst in the 138-pound division, along with Seth Marshall and Keenan Campbell, both in the 152-pound division, showed improvement throughout the day, Nick said.

"Overall, we have to get better every day, but we have a great group of kids on the team that will only get better," Laxton said.

Next up for the Hawks is a trip to Gulf Breeze High School on Saturday for the annual Gulf Breeze Bash. Wrestling starts at 10 a.m.