Carson Fayard leads Lady Marlins' attack in win over Meigs Wildcats

The Destin Marlins dominated for a 40-8 win over the visiting Meigs Wildcats in girls middle school basketball action Tuesday night.

Leading the attack for the Lady Marlins was seventh-grader Carson Fayard with 18 points.

"She's a phenomenal scorer and defender," said Destin Coach Susie Pierce.

"And I'm thrilled with Anabelle's (Shackelford) point guard play. She's a coach on the court for us and her decision-making was outstanding tonight," Pierce said.

The Lady Marlins jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the first quarter. Riley Palmer put the Marlins on the board in the first few seconds on a put-back shot. Fayard came back seconds later, putting a rebound back for two. Shackelford hit a jump shot on a take-away, followed by another two points from Palmer. Fayard tossed one in from the paint, then picked up two more points on an inbounds play. Ashlyn Priest hit a layup on a breakaway. In the last minute, Fayard hit another little jumper from the paint, Shackelford made two from the free-throw line and Avery Cowles checked in and sank a jumper to put the Marlins up 20-0.

In the second quarter, Meigs finally got on the board with Shilah Borden making a free throw and Jamalya McWhorter following up with a 3-pointer.

Destin's Shackelford scored, then Borden hit one from the side. In the last couple of minutes, Fayard dumped in six points to put Destin on top 28-6 at the half.

To start the second half, Shackelford made a steal for a quick layup. Meigs came back with a long shot from Merry Miller. In the last three minutes, Fayard dumped in four points, Palmer two and Priest two from the free-throw line for a 38-8 lead and running clock on the game.

Destin's Isa Nohrenberg scored the only goal in the fourth quarter for the 40-8 victory.

Up next for Destin is a 5 p.m. game Dec. 14 at home against the Pryor Pirates.