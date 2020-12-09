SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as 99¢ for the first month
SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as 99¢ for the first month

Destin Marlin soccer teams struggle on the pitch against Ruckel

Tina Harbuck
The Destin Log

With the temps in the lower 50s and the wind howling, the Destin Marlins struggled on the pitch Monday evening against the Ruckel Rams.

The Destin boys tied 2-2 while the Lady Marlins lost 2-0. 

In the boys game, neither team scored in the first half.

Destin's Shandaine Hibbert takes aim on the ball against the Ruckel Rams. Hibbert scored both goals for the Destin Marlins in the 2-2 tie game.

However, just three minutes into the second half Ruckel found the back of the net for a 1-0 lead. Thirteen minutes later, Ruckel struck again to go up 2-0.

With 10 minutes left to play, Destin finally got on the board with Shandaine Hibbert booting one in for the Marlins for a 2-1 game.

Related:Jan. 2020 - Destin soccer teams win on the road

Hibbert struck again for Destin in the final two minutes, taking the ball from the left to the right side of the goal for a tie game.

It was a chilly night for soccer at Destin Middle School on Monday. Players took cover under blankets in the 50-degree weather.

In the girls game, both teams struggled in the first half, with neither team scoring.

In the first five minutes of the second half, Destin goalie Sara Oakes made five saves before Ruckel's Aynzlie Nelson finally slipped one past her at the 18-minute mark.

With less than six minutes to play, Ruckel's Jezlyn Nelson booted one from the left side. Oakes got a hand on it but it fell in to the left corner of the net for a 2-0 score.

Destin's Corbin Grisotto battles a Ruckel Ram for the ball late in the first half of play. The match ended in a 2-2 tie.

"We lost a close game and our keeper Sara Oakes had a great game, keeping us in the game through the half," said Demetris Stevens, Destin's girl soccer coach.

More:Jan. 2020 - Lady Marlins kick Ruckel for Okaloosa title

"Our young players hung tough the first half, but their inexperience showed in the second half. Ruckel connected passes and put us under pressure playing with the wind. Eventually they broke through, capitalizing on an errant pass and later peppering us with shots that earned them a deserved 2-0 victory," Stevens said.

Destin's Sophie Corey, Charlotte Cardwell, Dakota Serwein and Mia Castanda surround a Ruckel Ram as she heads the ball during a middle school soccer game earlier this week. Destin lost 2-0.

"I think our team will benefit from this early difficult game and hopefully will have another good match later in the year. Hopefully, we can run off some wins to give us a shot to keep our goals for the season intact," he added.

Destin is the defending county champs in middle school girls soccer.

Destin's Shelby Plaiser tries to move the ball past a Ruckel Ram during Monday's soccer game. Destin lost 2-0.

Destin will be at home again on Dec. 14 against Liza Jackson. The girls play at 5 p.m., followed by the boys at 6:30 p.m.