Exurt and Emerald Coast Chiropractic advance to championship round

After posting big victories, Exurt and Emerald Coast Chiropractic will square off for the championship of the Lower Division Coed Softball Tournament at Morgan Sports Center.

Exurt beat Crackings 22-15 to remain undefeated in the double-elimination tournament. Emerald Coast Chiropractic battled back from the loser's bracket with a 20-8 win over Philip Cryar Marine and then a 21-12 victory over Crackings.

Exurt and Emerald Coast will play at 6:30 p.m. Dec.16. If Exurt wins they are the champions. If Emerald Coast wins, the teams will play again at 8 p.m. to determine the champion.

In the Exurt victory over Crackings, the first couple of innings were close with the game tied at 6-6 at the end of two. However, in the next two innings Crackings started to pull away with one run in the third and then six in the fourth for a 13-10 advantage.

In the top of the fifth, Exurt rallied the bats and scored seven runs and then five more in the sixth. Crackings scored two last runs in the bottom of the sixth.

CI Hixson-Wells led the Exurt attack with a home run, two doubles and a single for two RBIs. Justin Abdo connected for two doubles and two singles for three RBIs, and Jenn Joyner hit two singles.

Steven Caballero knocked in five runs for Crackings on two doubles and a single. Mike Ingram connected for two triples for an RBI, and Jolie Kremser hit two singles.

As for Emerald Coast, they beat Philip Cryar 20-8 in the early game Wednesday.

Emerald Coast was a little slow getting started and fell behind 5-0 in the first. In the second inning, Emerald Coast tied the game at 6-6 and then pulled away with three in the third and seven in the fourth for a 16-7 lead.

In the top of the fifth, Philip Cryar scored one. Emerald Coast answered with four runs for a 12-run ruling on the game.

Shawn Wood knocked in six runs for Emerald Coast on two home runs and a double. Matt Herberman tripled, doubled and singled for four RBIs, Todd Preston ripped three doubles and a single for two RBIs, and Erin Hartsel connected for two singles for an RBI.

Mitch Levine led Philip Cryar with a homer and two singles for two RBIs. Mike McGrath doubled and tripled, and Danielle Sheridan doubled and singled for an RBI.

In the final game of the night, Emerald Coast Chiropractic beat Crackings 21-12.

Emerald Coast jumped out to a 14-6 lead in the first three innings. They picked up one run in the fourth and fifth innings before one more big blast in the sixth with five runs.

Matt Herberman led Emerald Coast with a double and four singles for three RBIs. Don Edwards hit three singles for four RBIs, and Tabitha Gaydos doubled and hit two singles for an RBI.

Ethan Randolph cracked a triple, two doubles and a single for two RBIs for Crackings. Megan Irby hit two singles and Blaine Watkins belted a triple and a single for three RBIs.