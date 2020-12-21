Exurt edges Emerald Coast Chiropractic in title game

Exurt came from behind to post a 21-20 victory over Emerald Coast Chiropractic in Destin's Lower Division Coed Softball Tournament championship game at Morgan Sports Center.

After three innings of play, Chiropractic was on top 18-9. Exurt started a slow comeback in the fourth with three runs and then two in the fifth. Chiropractic picked up one run in the bottom of the fifth for a 19-14 game.

In the top of the sixth, Exurt stormed back to take the lead with seven runs. Chiropractic scored one last run in the bottom of the seventh.

Big hitters for Exurt were Andy Collins with two homers, a double and two singles for three RBIs; Chris Birkland, double and two singles for two RBIs; Paige Ogdon, triple, double and a single for two RBIs; Justin Abdo and CI Hixson Wells, one home run each.

Leading Chiropractic were Chuck Ball with a double and two singles for two RBIs; Becka Shotliff, three singles for one RBI; and Erin Hartsel, a double and two singles for an RBI.

In the semifinal game, Emerald Coast Chiropractic beat Exurt 17-14.

After four innings, Chiropractic led 5-4. In the fifth inning, Chiropractic scored three and Exurt answered with five for a 9-8 advantage.

In the seventh inning, Chiropractic got the lead back with nine runs. Exurt could muster only five in the bottom half.

Chuck Ball led Chiropractic with two doubles and a single for two RBIs. Matt Herberman slapped a double and two singles for an RBI, Becka Shotliff two singles, and Shawn Wood a home run.

Ron Norville was tops for Exurt with two doubles and two singles for two RBIs. Chris Birkland doubled and hit two singles for three RBIs, and Paige Ogdon singled twice.