Lady Marlins get running clock victory over Davidson Panthers

In their first game after the holiday break, the Destin Marlins put the Davidson Panthers away 42-13 in girls middle school basketball action Tuesday evening, with Carson Fayard scoring 24 points.

"Coming off the Christmas break, that was a great game," said Destin Coach Susie Pierce as the boys got ready to tip off.

"That was our best team effort. We moved the ball well, everybody contributed. Our high post players scored more than they have all season, so it was great coming off of break," Pierce said.

"Carson played great," she added.

Fayard, a seventh-grader, put up 15 points in the first quarter, then added four in the second and five in the third with a running clock.

"Anabelle Shackelford had her best game of the year," Pierce said.

Shackelford handled the ball well at point and scored six points.

Ellaine Wolford scored seven points for the Marlins and Riley Palmer added four.

Pierce also mentioned the effort of fifth-grader Avery Cowles.

"She's coming along well. ... She's intense," Pierce said.

In the first quarter, Destin jumped out to an 8-1 lead, with Fayard scoring six and Palmer hitting a shot from the paint. Princess Tape scored the Panthers' lone point on a free throw.

With just under three minutes to go in the first, Natalie Toni scored two from the line for Davidson for an 8-3 game. After that it was all Destin. Wolford scored, then Fayard scored on a fast-break layup. Seconds later, Fayard was back with an outside shot. Fayard was later fouled and hit the second of two tries. Wolford scored on an inbounds play, then Fayard put up four more points for a 21-3 lead at the end of the first.

In the second quarter, Davidson's Bria Edwards drew a foul and hit the second of two tries. Destin's Fayard answered with a bucket followed by a long shot from Shackelford. Davidson's Addison Wolfe nailed a long shot and Shackelford made a fast break for a layup and a 27-6 game.

Davidson's Leilani Clarke swished a 3-pointer and Destin's Fayard answered with a basket. Davidson scored one last time on a free throw from Wolfe. In the final seconds, Destin's Ashlyn Priest dished off to Palmer for a basket. Shackelford made another fast break layup for a 33-10 lead.

At the start of the third quarter, Fayard hit a basket to give the Marlins a 25-point advantage and a running clock on the game. Destin outscored the Panthers 8-1 in the period.

In the final stanza, everybody got playing time for the Marlins. The Panthers scored one last basket and Destin's Mari King picked up a free throw for the 42-13 victory.

Up next for Destin is a 6:30 p.m. Jan. 11 gaat Ruckel Middle School in Niceville.