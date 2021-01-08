Destin Marlins defeat Meigs Wildcats in middle school soccer

In their first game back from Christmas break, the Destin Marlins walked off the pitch Wednesday evening with a 2-0 win over the visiting Meigs Wildcats of Shalimar in boys middle school soccer action.

“I’m very surprised because that team Meigs is a very strong team, to be honest with you,” Destin Coach Carlos Gonclaves said as he walked off the field.

“But we had a very good first half. The second half, you know we made a few mistakes. We should have had a few more goals, but it’s not about goal performance,” Gonclaves said.

Destin got on the board about 7 minutes into the first half with Corbin Grisotto finding the back of the net for the Marlins.

About 13 minutes later the Marlins struck again. This time Alex Srnecek followed through on a penalty kick to put Destin up 2-0 at the half.

In the second half, Meigs got a chance at a penalty kick but missed the goal when the ball went high to the right of the net.

With 8 minutes left to play, Destin’s Shadaine Hibbert made a strong shot on the goal that was batted out. Then in the last 5 minutes Destin had another shot on the goal. The ball went in, but Destin was called for offsides.

“The first half was very good. I think the practices we had over the break helped a lot,” Gonclaves said.

“But it was a very good game for my boys. We’re looking forward to playing like this,” he added.

Destin will play Davidson Middle School of Crestview on Jan. 13 at home at 5 p.m.