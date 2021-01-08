Lady Marlins edge out Meigs Wildcats in middle school soccer

The Destin Lady Marlins held on for a 3-2 win over the visiting Meigs Wildcats of Shalimar on Wednesday in their first soccer game back after the holiday break.

“I think they played extremely hard,” said Destin Coach Demetris Stevens.

“Meigs was a good opponent. They came out and gave us everything we could have asked for,” Stevens said.

“It was a hard-fought victory. I think it was a well-deserved 3-2 final,” he added.

Destin got on the board first with Charlotte Cardwell striking the ball into the right side of the net.

With just under 8 minutes to go in the first half, Meigs scored. Destin’s goalie Sara Oakes got a hand on the ball but couldn’t keep it out. The game was tied at 1-1.

With less than 2 minutes to go before the half, Destin’s Cardwell scored again to put the Marlins on top 2-1.

In the second half, Destin had a couple of close calls at goals. Keelie Kleppinger had a shot at the goal that hit the left sidebar and bounced out. About 10 minutes later, however, she found the back of the net on a kick high into the right corner for a 3-1 advantage.

With 3 minutes left, Meigs scored one last time on a penalty kick for a 3-2 finish.

“They moved ball well in spurts,” Stevens said as he walked off the field.

“After a couple of weeks off you could tell they were a little rusty playing together on a full field. But we’ll get back into training and work on the things we can improve on and hopefully keep it rolling,” he said.

With the win, the Marlins move to 3-0 in conference play.

Destin will play Davidson Middle School of Crestview on Jan. 13 at home at 6:30 p.m.