Destin boys kick Davidson Panthers in middle school soccer action

After a slow start, the Destin Marlins picked up the pace and beat the visiting Davidson Panthers 5-2 in middle school boys' soccer action Wednesday evening in frigid weather.

“To be honest, I expect more,” said Destin Coach Carlos Goncalves. “We played OK, but we missed too many opportunities to score. We should be playing better.

“I told the boys tonight that we have to fix a few things if you want to win, we have to play better,” he added.

Davidson got on the scoreboard first and then Destin’s Shadaine Hibbert scored to tie the game.

With about five minutes left in the first half, Destin’s Cooper Lowery booted one in for the Marlins for a 2-1 lead at the break.

In the second half, Destin scored in the first six minutes on a goal from Corbin Grisotto.

Ten minutes later, the Marlins found the back of the net again with Lowery kicking in his second goal of the evening for a 4-1 lead.

With four minutes to play, Destin’s Franco Corbani scored to push the lead to 5-1.

In the last two minutes, Davidson scored its second goal.

Destin tried to answer with Bentley Partlowe kicking one high that hit the cross bar and bounced out. Destin won the game 5-2.

Coach Goncalves said with Davidson scoring that first goal it gave his team a “desire to play” and then they started to react to the ball a bit better.

“I’m happy to win the game, but our performance should be better,” he said.

Up next for Destin is a 5 p.m. game Jan. 25 at Shoal River Middle School in Crestview.