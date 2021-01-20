Destin Little League Association prepares for upcoming season

Mark your calendars. Destin Little League is gearing up for the upcoming season and here are some dates to remember.

Jan. 23 — Deadline to sign up. No late registration, except for intermediate baseball has until Feb. 15.

Evaluations:

Feb. 2 — Machine Pitch Baseball. For players with last names A-M evaluations will begin at 5:30 p.m. For players with last names N-Z, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 3 — Machine Pitch Softball, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 3 — Minors Baseball, 6 p.m.

Feb. 3 — Major/Minors Softball, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 15 — Intermediate Baseball, 5:30 p.m.

All evaluations will be at Dalton Threadgill Little League Park in Destin.

Feb. 7 — Practices begin.

March 20 — Opening Day parade and opening cermonies at Dalton Threadgill Little League Park.