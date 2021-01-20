SUBSCRIBE NOW
Destin Little League Association prepares for upcoming season

Tina Harbuck
The Destin Log

Mark your calendars. Destin Little League is gearing up for the upcoming season and here are some dates to remember.

Jan. 23 — Deadline to sign up. No late registration, except for intermediate baseball has until Feb. 15. 

Opening Day is always a day of new beginnings for the Destin Little League Association. This photo was taken last year on Opening Day before the COVID-19 lockdown.

Evaluations: 

Feb. 2 — Machine Pitch Baseball. For players with last names A-M evaluations will begin at 5:30 p.m. For players with last names N-Z, 6:30 p.m. 

Feb. 3 — Machine Pitch Softball, 5:30 p.m. 

Feb. 3 — Minors Baseball, 6 p.m. 

Feb. 3 — Major/Minors Softball, 6:30 p.m. 

Feb. 15 — Intermediate Baseball, 5:30 p.m. 

All evaluations will be at Dalton Threadgill Little League Park in Destin.

Feb. 7 — Practices begin.

March 20 — Opening Day parade and opening cermonies at Dalton Threadgill Little League Park.