Destin Little League Association prepares for upcoming season
Mark your calendars. Destin Little League is gearing up for the upcoming season and here are some dates to remember.
Jan. 23 — Deadline to sign up. No late registration, except for intermediate baseball has until Feb. 15.
Evaluations:
Feb. 2 — Machine Pitch Baseball. For players with last names A-M evaluations will begin at 5:30 p.m. For players with last names N-Z, 6:30 p.m.
More:Destin's Kohltan Ward remembered at celebration of life memorial service at Little League park
Feb. 3 — Machine Pitch Softball, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 3 — Minors Baseball, 6 p.m.
Feb. 3 — Major/Minors Softball, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 15 — Intermediate Baseball, 5:30 p.m.
All evaluations will be at Dalton Threadgill Little League Park in Destin.
Feb. 7 — Practices begin.
More:Raiders win Destin Youth Flag Football League in 11-13 age group
March 20 — Opening Day parade and opening cermonies at Dalton Threadgill Little League Park.