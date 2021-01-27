Destin Marlins lose big to Shoal River Mustangs in basketball despite good effort

The Shoal River Mustangs proved to be too much for the Destin Marlins on Tuesday evening, handing them a 52-15 loss in middle school boys basketball.

“It was a blowout, but Shoal River is a very good basketball team and they played very, very well tonight,” said Destin Coach Bob Davies.

“But our guys did everything we asked them to do. They boxed out. We were just up against a really good basketball team,” he added.

Shoal jumped out to a 23-6 lead in the first quarter, with Devin Davis tossing in seven points. Braydon Phillips scored five and Lorenzo Blackwell and Jay Tassin each added four.

In the second, Destin managed to put seven on the board but Shoal continued to lead, adding another six points for a 29-13 advantage at the half.

About five minutes into the third quarter, Shoal had widened the gap by 25 points to start a running clock. The Mustangs scored 15 in the third with Blackwell leading the effort with eight points.

In the fourth, Shoal outscored Destin 9-0 for the win.

“Our perimeter shots weren’t falling … they just took it to us,” Davies said.

“But the thing I’m proud of is, our guys didn’t quit. We were down 20 and they’re still diving for balls, still taking charges, still getting back on defense. The effort was great,” Davies added.

Baylen Knox scored six points for Destin and Jordan Figueroa scored five.

Hitting double digits for Shoal River were Blackwell with 12 and Phillips with 11.