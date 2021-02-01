Destin's Carson Fayard leads Marlin attack over Bruner Spartans for 45-19 win

Carson Fayard fired up the nets for 28 points to lead the Destin Lady Marlins in a 45-19 victory over the Bruner Spartans in middle school basketball action.

Not only did Fayard make nine baskets, she was 10 of 11 from the free-throw line.

“That’s good at any level … any gender, it doesn’t matter,” said Destin Coach Susie Pierce.

Destin pretty much dominated on both ends of the court.

Pierce noted that Bruner had some COVID issues and were missing some of their best players.

“It was a little tricky. We were trying to do a little pressure but not too much pressure … trying to find that balance between sportsmanship and competing,” she said.

More:Destin Lady Marlins keep calm to win nail-biter over visiting Shoal River

So, she was able to give all the players some valuable minutes on the floor.

“I’m proud of the girls. They stepped up and played really well.”

Destin jumped out to a 10-2 start in the first quarter with Fayard dropping in six points and Riley Palmer adding the other four.

In the second, the Lady Marlins continued to take it to the Spartans. Fayard drew a foul and hit both shots, then made a steal for a quick layup. Seconds later, Fayard got fouled and hit both shots again for a 16-2 lead. Bruner scored a couple of baskets, then Fayard drew another foul hitting both shots. In the last four minutes of the first half, Destin’s Fayard scored five points and Ashlyn Priest, two.

Destin led 25-7 at the break.

More:Lady Marlins rally in second half for big win over Shoal River

In the third, Destin continued to dominate with Fayard, Priest and Palmer putting points on the board for a 34-13 advantage.

In the fourth, Destin’s Anabelle Shackelford scored four, Fayard three, and Avery Cowels and Alayna McCoy two each.

Up next for Destin is a 5 p.m. game on Feb. 3 at Pryor Middle School in Fort Walton Beach.