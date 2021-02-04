Pryor Pirates beat Destin at the line and boards in middle school basketball action

A failure to box out and missed free throws was the downfall of the Destin Marlins on Wednesday night in Fort Walton Beach as they lost 35-21 to the Pryor Pirates in middle school boys basketball action.

“Their offensive rebounding in the first half just absolutely destroyed us,” said Destin Coach Bob Davies as he walked off the court.

“The first half they probably had 15 offensive boards and we were 3 for 10 from the free-throw line, and they were knocking theirs down ... and that’s how you are down 17,” Davies said.

“But credit to them, we’ve got to do a better job of boxing out, but those guys crash the boards,” he added.

Destin found itself in a hole early as the Pirates stepped out to an 8-2 lead in the first quarter. Jordan Figueroa scored the only basket for the Marlins on a put-back shot.

In the second quarter, Destin had several tries from the free-throw line but hit only three of 11. Figueroa tossed in a jumper in the last two minutes and then drew a foul later, hitting both shots. Pryor on the other hand, knocked down 16 points with Caleb Humphries and Jeremiah Clay leading the effort with five points each. Pryor led 24-7 at the half.

In the third quarter, Destin managed to outscore the Pirates 7 to 2. Baylen Knox nailed a 3-pointer just 15 seconds into the period. About 3 minutes later, Figueroa hit a long shot to bring the Marlins to 12 on the board. Pryor’s Chad Russel scored the only basket for the Pirates in the third in the last two minutes. Figueroa scored the last two points of the period from the free-throw line. Destin still trailed 26-14.

In the fourth, Pryor outscored the Marlins 9-7. Knox swished another 3 pointer for Destin, and John Rice hit a jumper, plus two free throws.

“Jordan Figueroa had his best game of the season on both sides of the court and on the boards,” Davies said.

“And John Rice gave us some really quick points when his number was called,” he added.