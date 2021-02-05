Destin girls finish strong with running-clock victory over Ruckel in basketball

The Destin Lady Marlins scored early and often to post a 37-12 win over the visiting Ruckel Rams in girls middle school basketball action Thursday night at Regatta Bay.

“We jumped on them early with our press,” said Destin Coach Susie Pierce.

"Our quickness and our defense I think just had them scattered and frustrated. We got a lot of steals,” Pierce said.

More:Destin Lady Marlins beat undefeated Pryor Pirates in middle school basketball

In the first quarter, Destin took a 14-4 lead with Carson Fayard putting up eight points. Ellanie Wolford, Riley Palmer and Anabelle Shackelford each scored two for Destin.

In the second, Destin continued to bury the Rams outscoring them 11 to 4. Fayard knocked down three baskets and a free throw, while Palmer added four points. Destin led 25-8 at the half.

More:Destin's Carson Fayard leads Marlin attack over Bruner Spartans for 45-19 win

In the third quarter, Destin stretched the lead by 25 points to get a running clock on the game. Fayard scored four more baskets to bring her total for the night to 23 points. Fifth grader Avery Cowles scored four points and Destin led 37-8.

In the fourth quarter, Ruckel picked up two buckets. Destin won 37-12.

“It was a great finish to the season. It was a wonderful year with these kids,” Pierce said.

With the win, the Marlins finish up 12-2 and second in the county behind Pryor who had only one loss.