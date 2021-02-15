Both Destin soccer teams finish strong in Okaloosa County standings

The Destin Middle School Marlin boys' soccer team clinched the Okaloosa County Middle School Athletic Conference title, while the girls' soccer team finished as runners-up.

From the start of the season, the Destin boys had a mindset to win the county after getting knocked out in the semifinals last year.

The title came down to the last game of the season with Pryor of Fort Walton Beach.

The final game was a back-and-forth affair that neither team could get a foothold in. With less than 10 minutes remaining, Pryor scored on a free kick.

Destin didn’t give up and was awarded a penalty as a defender handled the ball in the 18-yard box. With less than two minutes until the final whistle, Cooper Lowery stepped up and placed the spot kick into the bottom left corner. The draw was enough to secure the county title.

Destin boys finished 6-0-2 on the season.

As for the Lady Marlins, 6-1-1, they finished second in the final county standings behind Ruckel Middle School of Niceville.

“The girls worked extremely hard and only lost to the eventual county champions,” said Destin Coach Demetris Stevens. “As a coach, there is not a lot they could have done to make me more proud of than I am of their work this year. This was a season unlike any other.

“Teams had to deal with players missing games and training sessions for a myriad of reasons, including sickness or quarantine," Stevens added. "Hopefully, the girls continue to grow and come back just as hungry next season to try to improve upon this season’s result."