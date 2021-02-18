Conk leads HiLite Electric in big win over Wild Willy's in youth basketball league

Brandon Conk fired up the nets for 23 points to lead HiLite Electric to a 53-18 win over Wild Willy's last weekend in the Destin Youth Basketball League 12-16 Division at the Destin Community Center.

Conk put up eight points in the first half and added the rest in the second half.

Also scoring in double digits for HiLite was Armin Jusis with 17 points. Others scoring were Ethan Ramsey with eight, Matt Conk with three and Landon Hawkins, two.

Lindsay Suther was tops for Wild Willy's with eight points. Sara Oakes scored four, while Omar Granados, Lucas Hauger and Benjamin Waschik each tossed in two points.

In other 12-16 Division play:

Service Masters 58, Subway 47

Alex Kruse was high scorer for Service Masters with 20 points, including two 3-pointers. Mason George scored 16 and Brayden Waters,10. Carter Phillips scored eight and James Boykin scored four.

Trace Williams led all scorers with 28 points for Subway, including four 3-pointers. Isaac Singer scored 10 points and Preston Green scored five. Scoring two each were Shane Moore and Cristian O'Brien.

9-10 Division

Anglers 30, Crocker Brothers Painting 17

Jaden Fair and Jackson Black each scored eight points for Anglers. Elias McCoy and Connolly Barcus both scored four points. Tossing in two each were Taylor Hostetler, Jaylyn Ndessokia and Hank Stone.

Logan Smith led Crocker with nine points. Contributing two points each were Kate Jannazo, Davidson Lee, Kane Terry and Jacob Boyles.

Xtreme Steam 38, BOTE 18

Brett Austin led the Steam attack with 15 points. Parker Yates also hit double figures with 10 points. Ethan Thomas scored five, Ryder Kendall four, Bentley Reed two and Mya Divens two.

Stephen Riggs led BOTE with seven points. Gabriel Harper scored four and Trey MacDonald, three. Tossing in two each were Tristan Cooper and Jayden Rowell.

7-8 Division

Championship Title Agency 18, Kevin Kramer Group 11

Nash Fosdyck was tops for Title Agency with eight points. Elijah Slaton scored six and Kemper Macdonald four.

Jayden Mullins led Kramer Group with six points. David Farwood scored three and Griffin Phillips chipped in two.

McGovern, O'Dell and Associates 15, Frankfurt 1031 Exchange 14

Ian Moran led McGovern with six points. Luke Horin scored five and Jax O'Dell hit for four points.

Scoring four points each for Frankfurt were Wyatt Kilpatrick and Lincoln Kreinus. Contributing two points each were James Curtis-Kilpatrick, Barrett Daniels and an undentified player.

5-6 Division

Robbins Builders 20, McGovern, O'Dell and Associates 17

Barret Robbins was the go-to guy for Robbins with nine points. Elijah Eva scored four points. Scoring two each were Dylan Murray and Grayton Robbins. Jordan Hernandez, Brooks Smith and William Theilet each scored one.

Carson Gregory was tops for McGovern with six points. Walter Backes scored four and Hunter Tintemin scored three. River MacDonald scored two, while Sasa Sellers and Eliza Washak each chipped in one.

Books by Schmidt 31, Prestine Paint 24

Griffin Terry fired up the nets for 26 points for Schmidt. Harrison Schmidt scored three and Caden Colgan and James Sommerr each contributed one point.

Jarred Travis was top shooter for Prestine with 15 points. Jace Tranthum scored four and Emmie Roberson three. Adding one point each were Ember Miles-Kitchens and Wyatt Smith.

B&C Fire Safety 44, Revive Properties 18

Knox Taylor led Fire Safety with 15 points, followed by Mack Horin with 14. Abel Smith scored five and Nora Reyes, three. Luke Forester and Max Miller each scored two, while Elijah Bell, Mallory Horin and Avalyn O'Dell chipped in one point each.

Tucker Reese was tops for Revive with 13 points. Brody Merrell scored four and Bekzat Nurbek scored two, plus another unidentified player tossed in two..

3-4 Division

J&C Coldwell Banker Realty 25, Trustmark Bank 20

Marley Mueller scored nine for Coldwell while Rocky Sanabria scored eight. Kaysen Wolff scored six and Matt Smith two.

Easton Clevenger was high-point player for Trustmark with 14 points. Leah Imandi scored four and Mason York, two.