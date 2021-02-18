PGA’s Korn Ferry Tour stop at Sandestin is seeking volunteers in a variety of roles

Special to the Destin Log/USA TODAY NETWORK

Want a front row seat to a professional golf tournament?

The Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin, the fourth tournament on the PGA’s Korn Ferry Tour, is looking for volunteers.

The tournament will be played at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort’s Raven Golf Club the week of March 29-April 4, with 156 players competing for a $600,000 purse.

Volunteers, both men and women of high school age and older, will play a major part in a wide variety of roles to assist with the tournament. Whether one is a golf novice, an avid fan, have volunteered in the past or a new volunteer, there is a place for everyone. The Emerald Coast Classic will be a great opportunity to see professional athletes as well as to watch golf and enjoy some fresh air outdoors.

“We are looking for several volunteer nurses to be onboard during the week that can work in our medical tent,” said Eddie Goodman, the tournament's director.

“Our front-line care workers are much appreciated. Volunteering at the classic might be a nice change of pace for them. Interested nurses should contact our volunteer coordinator directly at selina@globalgolfmanagment.com,” Goodman added.

Perks offered for volunteers include one tournament polo shirt, a tournament ball cap, meals provided on the days one volunteers, one tournament volunteer credential (valid all week for free admittance), up to four weekly grounds tickets for family and friends, volunteer parking and one voucher for a free round of golf at Raven Golf Club at Sandestin.

The Sandestin Foundation for Kids and the Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center are the charity recipients for the tournament and a major help in volunteering. Sign up to volunteer at www.emeraldcoastclassicsandestin.com/volunteer/. On that screen, one can review the many volunteer categories. Then, under the How It Works information, click on “Register Today.” In the Registration Code box, put in CAC. That will give volunteers a $10 credit against the $45 fee to volunteer.

For more information about volunteering, contact Selina Maddox, director of volunteers. She is with Global Golf Management, a partner with the Korn Ferry Tour. Any questions can be emailed to her at selina@globalgolfmanagement.com.