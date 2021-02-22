SUBSCRIBE NOW
Anglers whip Nathan Hall in youth basketball action in Destin

Tina Harbuck
The Destin Log

Jaden Fair fired up the nets for 28 points to lead Anglers to a 44-30 victory over Nathan Hall in the 7-8 Division of Destin’s Youth Basketball League at the Destin Community Center on Saturday. 

Fair scored 18 points in the first half and then dumped in 10 in the second. 

The first half of play was close with Anglers holding a 21-17 lead at the break. 

Jaden Fair takes aim at the goal from the free-throw line. Fair scored 28 points for Anglers in their 44-30 victory over Nathan Hall in youth basketball action.

Others scoring for Anglers were Elias McCoy with eight points; and Jackson Black and Taylor Hostetler each with four. 

Greyson Fitzgerald was high-point player for Nathan Hall with 22 points. Quentin Saviola scored six and Luke Horin chipped in two points.

In other 7-8 action: 

Championship Title Agency 24, Island Pier 7 

Nash Fosdyck was tops for Championship with 12 points. Tanner Reese scored four. Tossing in two points each were Kemper Macdonald, Elijah Slaton, Miles Merritt and John Powers. 

Gaige Cowgill scored five for Island Pier and Jarvis Rickman two. 

McGovern O’Dell and Associates 22, Kevin Kramer Group 10 

Quentin Saviola pushes the ball down the floor for Nathan Hall while Jackson Black of Anglers tries to keep pace. Saviola scored six points for Nathan Hall, while Black scored four for Anglers. Anglers won the game 44-30.

Ian Moran led McGovern with eight points. Luke Horin scored six, and Jax O’Dell four. Chipping in two each were Conor Graham and James Imondi. 

Layla Austin scored six points for Kramer Group and Jayden Mullins picked up the other four points. 

9-11 Division 

Pristine Paint 20, Xtreme Steam 18 

Jayce Roberson was the go-to-guy for Paint with 14 points. Carter Dallman scored the other six points. 

Scoring six points each for Xtreme were Brett Austin and Mya Divens. Bentley Reed scored four and Ethan Thomas, two. 

Greyson Fitzgerald of Nathan Hall takes the ball to the hole against Anglers in youth basketball action Saturday at the Destin Community Center. Fitzgerald scored 22 points in the game.

Dynamic Pain 43, BOTE 12 

Dynamic spread out the scoring. Calix McCune was tops with 10 points. Cruz McCune scored seven. Tossing in six points each were David Orsua, Joseph Orsua and Noah Reynolds. Cullen McCune and Joseph Oakes each scored four points. 

Gabriel Harper led BOTE with six points. Contributing two each were Trey Macdonald, Tristan Cooper and Beau Tinteman. 

Luke Horin protects the basketball against the Anglers players. Horin scored two points for Nathan Hall in the 44-30 loss.

3-4 Division 

Trustmark Bank 41, BOTE 31 

Scoring in double digits for Trustmark were Easton Clevenger with 15 points and Mason York, 13. Arianna Devito and Leah Imondi each scored four points, Kamdym Davis hit for three and Miles Carter scored two. 

Alex Murray led BOTE with 14 points. Chase Duray scored eight, Maksym Cooper six, Elizabeth Robinson two and Jacob Warren one.