Dynamic Pain wins big over Nathan Hall in youth basketball at community center

Calix McCune tossed in 20 points to lead Dynamic Pain in a 43-28 win over Nathan Hall in the 9-11 Division of Destin’s Youth Basketball League at the Destin Community Center.

McCune scored 11 in the first half and picked up the other nine in the second.

The first half of play was close with Dynamic Pain only up by one-point at the half. In the second, Dynamic turned it up a notch and outscored Nathan Hall 28-14.

Others scoring for Dynamic were Joseph Oakes with six points, and Cullen McCune with five. Scoring four points each were David Orsua, Joseph Orsua and Denise Slaton.

Greyston Fitzgerald led Nathan Hall with nine points. Quentin Saviola scored six, while Will Horin and Kingston Hutchison scored four. Jonas Smith scored three and Case Culhane scored two.

7-8 Division

Frankfurt 1031 Exchange 21, Kevin Kramer Group 11

Wyatt Kilpatrick led Frankfurt with eight points. Lincoln Kreinus scored five, while James Curtis-Kilpatrick and Barrett Daniels each contributed four points.

Layla Austin led Kramer Group with six points. Griffin Phillips added three points and Brosnan Kramer chipped in two points.

3-4 Division

J&C Coldwell Banker Realty 24, Trustmark Bank 13

Marley Mueller was high-point scorer for Coldwell with 12 points. Rocky Sanabria scored eight and Matt Smith added four points.

Scoring four points each for Trustmark were Jayden Hopkins and Colton York. Mason York chipped in three points, and Leah Imondi, two.