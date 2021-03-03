The Ships Chandler breaks ground for a new marine and service center in Freeport

Special to The Destin Log/USA TODAY NETWORK

A longtime family-run business in Destin, The Ships Chandler, broke ground for its second marine and service center in Freeport on Feb. 25.

Located at 17309 U.S. Highway 331, the new building will create 10 full-time jobs in Walton County.

With more than 14 acres, the company’s new marine and service center will supply the area with fishing and pontoon boats, outboard motors and everything in between to make sure boaters are set up for success and supported in their boating journeys.

The new location will offer state-of-the-art service including a new boat dealership featuring such top brands as Maverick, Hewes, Pathfinder and Cobia. The new center also will broker boat sales, engine sales for Yamaha and Mercury outboards, engine service and warranty for Yamaha and Mercury outboards, engine parts and accessories, boat/marine repair and maintenance services, boat/marine parts and accessories, gelcoat repair, boat detail service and custom marine work, including electronics, boat restoration and a refurbish shop.

The Ships Chandler is a family-run business that has operated in Destin since 1980. Currently owned by Peter Wright, the business was started by his father. Peter Wright Jr., Peter’s son, also is a prominent figure in the business.