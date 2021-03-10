Destin Lady Marlins shutout Meigs Wildcats in season opener

In their season opener the Destin Marlins took control for a 5-0 blowout over the visiting Meigs Wildcats in middle school softball action Monday afternoon.

“Izzy Douglas absolutely dominated the mound with nine strikeouts and a shutout,” said Destin Coach Kati O’Brian.

“She took charge as a leader, was tremendously focused and nailed her pitches. She absolutely shut Meigs’ lineup down and they have several very talented hitters,” O’Brian said.

In the second inning Destin put two runs on the board. Shelby Plasier reached on an error and moved around to second. Annabelle Shackleford put down a bunt and Plasier scored. Up next, Kendra Ayers ripped a single to right field to score Shackleford for a 2-0 game.

In the third, Destin’s Douglas blasted a double down the third base line but was left stranded for a no-score inning.

In the fifth inning, Destin picked up the other three runs on three hits.

For the game, sixth-graders Ayers and Plasier each had two hits. Douglas, a seventh-grader, ripped a double and Mykean Pope and Shackelford, also seventh-graders, each connected for a single.

“Our girls were very disciplined at the plate and we drew several walks,” O’Brian said.

As for defense, “It was very clean when Meigs put the bat on the ball. Our girls back up their pitcher by making necessary outs,” she added.

“I was also very impressed by our younger girls … the fifth and sixth graders. They showed up and showed out,” O'Brian said.

“We all started the game nervous and excited … but after the first inning it was just another ballgame and fun one,” O’Brian added.