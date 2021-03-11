Destin Marlins lose baseball season opener to Meigs Wildcats

Although the Destin Marlins had more hits, they came up short on the scoreboard, falling, 6-3 to the visiting Meigs Wildcats in middle school baseball Monday afternoon in their season opener.

Destin collected six hits while the Wildcats had four. Leading the Destin bats were Landon Ullrich and Wyatt Wainwright, both with two hits.

The Marlins took an early 2-0 lead in the second inning with Ullrich ripping a single to score two runs.

In the top of the fourth, Meigs picked up one run and Destin answered in the bottom half with one run for a 3-1 game.

In the top of the fifth, the Wildcats edged ahead with three runs on a couple of Destin errors.

Meigs scored one in the sixth and one in the seventh for a 6-3 victory.

Lee Henderson and Caleb Wright also got hits for Destin.

Will Blanchard started on the mound for Destin, pitching the first two innings and allowing one hit, striking out four, walking one and allowing no runs. Blanchard was followed by Wainwright, Vance Kirby and Jordan Figueroa.

Destin will travel to Niceville on March 15 for a 4:15 p.m. game with the Ruckel Rams.