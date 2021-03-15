My Destin Beach Vacation checks in for win over Shoreline in coed softball

Michael Robbins connected for three hits to lead My Destin Beach Vacation to a 14-6 win over Shoreline in the city of Destin’s Coed Softball League.

Robbins ripped an inside-the-park home run as well as two singles for four RBIs.

My Destin jumped out to a 12-0 lead in the first two innings and then held on for the win. Shoreline had its best inning in the fourth with four runs.

More:Destin Lady Marlins shutout Meigs Wildcats in season opener

Todd Schrag hit two singles for My Destin for three RBIs, and Jen Robbins hit two singles.

Tops for Shoreline were Gillian Takais and Shawn Leitten, each with two singles, and JJ Higgins with a triple for an RBI.

In other softball action:

Huck’s Ducks 28, ABA Behavioral Health 15

The first few innings of play was close, with Huck’s up 12-8 after two and then 15-10 at the end of three. In the fourth inning, Huck’s exploded for 10 runs to smoke ABA.

More:Capt. Alex Hare was looking for a 'bigger piece of the pie'; buys Silver King

Brandon Williams led Huck’s with two home runs, a double and a single for eight RBIs. Luke Jackson cranked out two homers and two singles for five RBIs, and Samantha Hollekim doubled and singled for two RBIs. Nick Wingate also slapped a home run.

Ethan Randolph belted two homers for ABA. Blaine Watkins connected for two doubles for two RBIs, while Megan Irby and Justin Reid each hit two singles for two RBIs.

Island Time 25, Fender’s Collision 23

Luke Unterseh led Island Time with two homers, one out of the park, plus a double and a single. CI Hixson Wells doubled and hit three singles, and Madison Phillips connected for three singles.

Jen Bazylak knocked one to the fence for a homer for Fender’s and two singles. Ashlyn Stanford doubled and hit two singles, and Rolando Walters doubled and singled.

Bradley Industrial 27, Exurt 3

Bradley scored the 10-run limit per inning twice to put the game away in five innings.

Cody Maddux led Bradley with a home run and three doubles for three RBIs. Kristen Myers hit two doubles and two singles for an RBI; Tori Chappel hit three singles, one RBI; Bradley Cummins, home run; and Michael Haynes, grand slam.

Did you go?:Boys and Girls Club is big winner in Mac & Cheese Festival at Destin Commons

Andy Collins was the big stick for Exurt with a double and two singles. Nichole Overly and Robbie Overly each hit a single.

Huck’s Ducks 38, HarborWalk Marina 12

Huck’s scored the 10-run limit twice, and picked up nine runs in the fourth, scoring the majority of their runs.

Luke Jackson knocked in eight runs for Huck’s on three home runs and three singles. AJ Hoffstatter connected for three doubles and three singles for three RBIs, Brandon Williams homered, hit two doubles and a single for five RBIs, and Tara Allen hit three singles for an RBI.

Brian Martinez led HarborWalk with a home run and two singles for four RBIs. Kortney Cooper doubled and singled, and Millian Santiago hit two singles for an RBI.

Renasant Bank 25, My Destin Beach Vacation 17

Don Edwards led Renasant with a homer, double and two singles. Teresa Imdieke tripled and hit three singles; and Todd Preston doubled and hit two singles.

Matt Wright and Brandon Blyden each doubled and hit two singles for My Destin, while Michelle Williams connected for three singles.