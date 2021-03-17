Destin Marlins suffer two losses at the hands of the Ruckel Rams

The Destin Marlins have struggled in their last two games, losing twice to the Ruckel Rams of Niceville in middle school baseball.

On Monday the Marlins traveled to Niceville and took one on the chin, 13-2, after losing at home last week 10-3.

Last Wednesday, Destin collected seven hits in the loss, with Landon Ullrich, Logan Reeder, Wyatt Wainwright, Jordan Figueroa, Christian Erlich, Austin McDowell and Luke Henderson each connecting for one hit.

Ruckel scored one in the first and then pulled away in the second with six runs. In the top of the third Ruckel added three more runs for a 10-0 lead.

Destin finally got on the board in the bottom of the third with one run. Destin added two more in the fourth.

Monday’s game was similar in that Ruckel jumped out to a 10-0 start with two runs in the first and then eight in the second. Ruckel picked up three more in the third for a 13-0 advantage.

In the fourth, Destin finally got on the board with two runs. Wainwright scored one on a home run blast. Others getting hits for Destin were Reeder and Erlich.

“There really wasn’t anything the kids did as a team differently. They are all doing their jobs,” said Destin Coach Matt Cawthon.

“I think you’ll see a completely different team from here on out. Our guys have the ability to do big things. It will be fun to see what they accomplish,” he said.

Destin, 0-3, plays at Bruner Middle in Fort Walton Beach at 4:30 p.m. March 23.