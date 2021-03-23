Destin Marlins post fourth straight win on the tennis courts

Destin Middle School's tennis teams posted their fourth straight victory of the season Monday afternoon with wins over the Davidson Panthers at Bluewater Bay Tennis Center.

The Marlin girls won 5-2 while the Marlin boys slipped by Davidson 4-3.

“Destin was able to pull out the win over Davidson due to our No. 3, 4 and 5 players as well as doubles play,” said Destin Coach Brett Chipser.

More:Destin High School hopes to offer a fishing class as part of its curriculum

“This is our toughest match to this point in the season,” he said as he watched his players Monday afternoon.

Before this week, Destin had beaten Bruner and Pryor, both of Fort Walton Beach, and Shoal River of Crestview.

More:Destin Marlins win one, lose one with Ruckel Rams in softball

“We’ve got a great group of kids this year. Both the boys and girls are playing very strong and improving a lot since the beginning of the season,” Chipser said.

On Monday, the Destin girls almost made a clean sweep. Destin’s No. 2 through No. 5 players all won 6-0. Kinley Driver beat Kaylee Wayer, Isabella Grzebieluch beat Cassie Rios, GiGi Biro defeated Addison Wolf and Aspen Baker shut out Gaia Vitagliano. Destin’s No. 1 seed, Audrey Hill, lost a close one 7-5 to Kaya Wolfgramm.

In doubles play, Elena Martin and Driver teamed up for a 6-3 win. Hill and Paige Norris lost their doubles match 6-3.

More:Destin Little League kicks off season with opening day celebration

As for the boys, Destin’s No. 3 player Andrew Jackson pulled off a 6-3 win over Sam Bates of Davidson. Playing in the No. 4 spot, Vlad Stasenka beat Davidson’s Jonathan Chavez 6-0 and Destin’s Ebner Ingram won 6-0 over Roy Thomas.

The Marlins No. 1 seed, Gates Chipser, lost 6-0 to Tristan Cooley and Destin’s No. 2, Charlie Frankfurt, lost a close one, 7-5, to Caleb Wayer.

In doubles, Stasenka and Jackson teamed up for a 6-2 win, while Chipser and Frankfurt went down 6-1.