AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar announces Spring Fling Cobia Tournament dates

Special to Gannett

DESTIN — It’s time to break out that fishing gear. AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar is hosting its Spring Fling Cobia Tournament April 2-3. And, this year’s event benefits two of its favorite non-profits, the Destin Fishing Museum and Kids on the Coast Foundation. Proceeds from the tournament will be split between the two.

Early registration is $400 and goes through March 29. After that, registration goes up to $500 and regular registration and packet pickups start at 6:30 p.m. on April 1. Anglers can register in person at any of AJ’s four locations; or email entry forms to: fishing@ajs-destin.com. $10,000 in cash awards are guaranteed.

This year’s tournament has a few changes compared to previous ones. For example, this year, all boats registered will be entered into a drawing for a free entry into the 2021 Destin Fishing Rodeo. A drawing will be held April 1 after all registrations have been received. And, since Easter falls on that first Sunday in April, this year’s event has been shortened to two days instead of three.

Tournament weigh-ins will be held on the docks at AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar and scales will be open both tournament days from 4 p.m. till 8 p.m. Weigh-in festivities are free and open to the public. Free parking is available too.

For more information, email: fishing@ajs-destin.com; call: 850-837-0404; or follow their Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/AJs-Spring-Fling-Cobia-Tournament-1355341257859169.