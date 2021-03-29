Destin Marlins put away Davidson and Shoal River in baseball

After putting away the Davidson Panthers 13-5 on the road March 17, the Destin Marlins blasted the Shoal River Mustangs 12-1 in Destin on March 25 in middle school baseball.

“They did good today,” Destin coach Matt Cawthon said after the win over Shoal River.

“It was good getting others rotated in,” he said, noting a lot of the sixth- and seventh-graders saw playing time. "Everybody hit the ball, we played pretty good defense and pitched the ball well. It was a good all-around game.”

Destin jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first inning, then picked up two more runs in the second. The Marlins added two more in the fourth and one in the fifth.

More:Destin Marlins post fourth straight win on the tennis courts

Shoal scored its lone run in the top of the third.

The top batter for the Marlins was sixth-grader Brody Ray with four RBIs on three hits. Zack Clark and Logan Reeder both connected for two hits.

More:Alvin's Island fire in Destin: 'It’s a total loss, it’s gutted,' fire chief says

Will Blanchard and Wyatt Wainwright manned the mound for Destin.

“They both looked really good on the hill,” Cawthon said. “Their arms are looking alive and they are throwing a lot of strikes.”

Blanchard threw the first two innings, struck out five, walked three and gave up no hits and one unearned run. Wainwright threw the last three, struck out seven, had no walks and one hit.

At Davidson on March 17, Destin took a 5-0 lead in the first four innings, then picked up one run in the fifth and sixth innings. In the seventh, Destin exploded for six runs.

More:Red snapper season is set for 2021 for federal for-hire vessels, Destin captains happy

The Marlins had 15 hits in the game with Jordan Figueroa, Austin McDowell and Wainwright each hitting home runs. Figueroa was the top batter with three hits. McDowell, Wainwright, Reeder and Christian Erlich had multiple hits.

Up next for Destin is a 4:30 p.m. home game Wednesday, March 31, against the Ruckel Rams of Niceville.