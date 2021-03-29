Destin Marlins blank Shoal River Mustangs in middle school softball

Destin’s Izzy Douglas threw a no-hitter for the Lady Marlins in a 6-0 victory over the Shoal River Mustangs in middle school softball on Thursday.

Douglas went seven innings in the pitching circle and struck out 14 batters.

"Izzy killed it on the mound as usual,” said Destin Coach Kati O’Brian.

More:FISH FLASH: More cobia tournaments on tap for April

"We did really good on defense. They put the bat on the ball a few times and got runners in scoring position, but our defense shut them down,” O’Brian said.

Douglas did her job on the mound and catcher Gretchen Kirby caught one stealing for an out.

As for the Destin offense, “it took us a while to get our bats going,” O’Brian said.

Coach said the Lady Marlins had a hard time adjusting to the slower pitching.

However, once they made a few adjustments and began sitting back and waiting on the ball, “they started rocking and rolling,” O’Brian said.

More:Destin Marlins post fourth straight win on the tennis courts

Anita Palmer had a solid triple for the Marlins. Others with hits were Hannah Isham, Mykean Pope and Shelby Plasier.

Destin scored four in the fourth, one in the fifth and one in the sixth.

More:Destin Little League kicks off season with opening day celebration

"Once our bats came alive, we put six on the board,” O’Brian said.

With the win the Marlins move to 4-1 on the season. Up next for Destin is a 4:30 p.m. game on March 31 at home against the Ruckel Rams.