Destin Marlins golf teams post wins on the links

Both the Destin Marlin boys and girls golf teams are in full swing and posting victories on the links.

The Destin boys are 3-0-1, while the Lady Marlins are undefeated at 4-0.

The boys tied with Ruckel of Niceville in their first match of the season at 180-180. They then beat Shoal River 153-228 at Blackstone with Eli Scharf leading the way with a 32.

Up next, Destin won in a three-way match with Liza Jackson and St. Mary’s. Destin scored 129, Liza 153 and St. Mary’s 179. Scharf again led the effort for the Marlins with a low score.

On Tuesday, at Regatta Bay in Destin, the Marlins put Shoal River away again 119-177. Scharf and Palmer Lindsley each carded a 27 for the Marlins.

As for the Lady Marlins, they defeated Ruckel in the season opener by a score of 122-143 with Camryn Lux leading the way with a 23.

More:Destin Marlins put away Davidson and Shoal River in baseball

More Marlins in the news:Destin Marlins post fourth straight win on the tennis courts

Destin posted another win, 171-175 over Shoal River with Lux setting the pace for the Marlins with a 35.

In the three-way match with Liza Jackson and St. Mary’s, the Lady Marlins were again victorious. The final score was not available.

Then on Tuesday, at Regatta Bay the Marlins kept their winning streak intact with a 144-168 win over Shoal River. Lux scored a 28 and Madeleine Swilley a 33.

Members of the Destin boys team are Scharf, Lindsley, Cooper Hall, Will Porter, Bowden Rowell, Brooks Chouinard, James Campbell and McCarver Dahlhman.

The Lady Marlins are Lux, Swilley, Ana Vizcarrondo, Victoria Torres, Isa Nohrenberg and Luci Williams.