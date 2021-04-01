Destin Marlins finish strong but still fall to Ruckel Rams in baseball

The Destin Marlins went down but not without a fight. The Ruckel Rams of Niceville finished on top 10-4 in the middle school baseball game at Regatta Bay Wednesday afternoon.

Down 8-0 going into the bottom of the sixth, Destin put two runs on the board. Landon Ullrich singled before Wyatt Wainwright cranked one over the left field fence for a two-run homer.

Ruckel got the two runs back in the top of the seventh on a hit and a couple of miscues by the Marlins.

Not finished yet, Destin put two more on the board in the bottom half. Christian Erlich drew a walk and scored on a home run by Jordan Figueroa over the right field fence.

When it was over, Destin Coach Matt Cawthon said, “it was a good day of baseball.”

“I felt like our pitching did well. The score wasn’t any indication as to how well we threw,” he said.

Will Blanchard started on the mound for Destin and threw one-and-a-half innings, struck out three, walked three and gave up two hits and four runs. Wainwright came in midway of the second and finished out the game. Wainwright struck out 10, walked two, gave up seven hits and six runs.

“Both sides threw really well. Credit to their side, they had a couple of really good pitchers,” Cawthon said of Ruckel.

Reily Six and Matt Marcantonio shared pitching duties for the Rams. Combined, they struck out 15, walked four, gave up six hits and four runs.

“We left some runners on base, we knocked some balls around and had some really good hits. … we just left runners on base and a few things didn’t go our way,” Cawthon said.

“But I’m proud of the guys and how they battled back and finished. Hopefully, we can win out from here,” he added.

Top batters for the Marlins were Wainwright and Figueroa with two hits each. Ullrich and Austin McDowell each had a hit.

Leading the Rams was Brad Martin with four hits, including a two-run homer in the first inning.

Up next for Destin is a 4:30 p.m. game on Monday, April 5, at Meigs Middle School in Shalimar.