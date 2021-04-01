Errors proved costly for Lady Marlins in softball game against Ruckel

With the game deadlocked at 10-10 after three innings, the Ruckel Rams pulled away to beat the Destin Marlins 19-13 in middle school softball action Wednesday afternoon at Regatta Bay.

Errors were the difference, said Destin Coach Kati O’Brian as she walked off the field with dark clouds rolling in.

“In reality, we had a lot of errors on both teams,” she said.

“But in the end, they outhit us is what it boiled down to. Can’t blame it on anybody except our defense. We lacked in the defense department today,” she said.

The first inning was a long inning with a lot of scoring. Ruckel started with five runs on three hits and two errors.

Destin answered with six. Izzy Douglas hit a line-drive double up the middle for an RBI. Ruckel walked in a run. Shelby Plasier reached on an error and two runners slipped home. Gretchen Kirby scored on a wild pitch and Macy Borgen singled for an RBI and a 6-5 lead.

Ruckel got the advantage in the top of the second with three runs. Destin kept it close with one run in the bottom half.

In the top of the third inning, Ruckel scored two for a 10-7 game. The Marlins again evened the score in the bottom half. Borgen singled and later scored on an error. Hannah Isham singled and Kendra Ayers scored on an error. Isham also came home on an error to tie the game at 10-10.

Ruckel took the lead again, but this time for good. The Rams picked up three runs in the top of the fourth on a hit and three errors.

Destin scored one in the fifth for a 13-11 game.

With darkness starting to set in, Ruckel put six runs on the board in the top of the sixth on five hits.

Destin answered with two runs in the bottom half.

Isham led the Marlins with two hits. Douglas, Borgen, Ayers and Anita Palmer each had one hit. The Rams had 15 hits on the day.

Douglas went five innings for the Marlins in the pitching circle. She struck out five, walked six, gave up 14 hits and 19 runs. Anna Beyhl finished up on the mound, striking out two and giving up one hit.

Up next for Destin is a 4:30 p.m. game April 5 at Meigs Middle School in Shalimar.